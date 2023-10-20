DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Abstract Orchestra play J Dilla & Madvillain

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Super Friendz presents

Abstract Orchestra play J Dilla & Madvillain

The only performance of this exclusive double show in celebration of Belgrave Music Hall's 10th Birthday

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Super Friendz.

Abstract Orchestra

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

