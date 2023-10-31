Top track

NY Night Train 18th Annual Haunted Hop Halloween Spooktacular!

Knockdown Center
Tue, 31 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
From $38.89

About

New York Night Train 18th Annual HAUNTED HOP Halloween Spooktacular!

Live performances by BLACK LIPS, THE SPITS, THE VOLUPTUOUS HORROR OF KAREN BLACK, CHRISTEENE & HER FKKN BAND, CUMGIRL8, MYSTERY LIGHTS, THICK, DADDY LONG LEGS, and 28 of NYC’s finest ban Read more

Knockdown Center

Lineup

12
Black Lips, The Spits, The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black and 12 more

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

