Deep Blue

Donkey Kid

Uebel & Gefährlich
Tue, 3 Oct, 8:00 pm
Hamburg
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Deep Blue
About

Donkey Kid hat sich mit seinem Sound, der klassische Beatles-Referenzen mit 80s Synthpop verbindet, einen Platz tief im Herzen der jungen Indie-Musikszene verschafft. Wie viele seiner Altersgenossen begann der zwanzigjährige Steglitzer damit, Musik im eige

Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Donkey Kid

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

