AOBA!!!
Tem rodeio em Londres?
Só curiosidade mesmo.
Marcus Cirillo vem pra Inglaterra!! Uhuuul!
Marcus vem pela primeira vez pra Europa com seu show solo de comédia stand up ""É por isso que eu bebo"". E estamos esperando vários BR's já calibrado
