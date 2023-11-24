DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bush Hall Presents with Sindhu Vee

Bush Hall
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£21.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Live at the Apollo and Mock The Week star SINDHU VEE headlines a mighty night of comedy at London's Bush Hall this November. Fast becoming one of the most exciting and sought-after talents on the UK circuit, Sindhu has also appeared on QI, Have I Got News...

Presented by Show & Tell.

Lineup

1
Sindhu Vee, Fin Taylor, Ian Smith and 1 more

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

