Fish Gumbo

Transylvania Twist 7

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Fish Gumbo
About

From the promoters behind Weirdsville, Diddy Wah and Buzzsaw Joint, comes the unholy resurrection of the Ultra Twist club night. Freaks, Get Your Spook On for the return of the always-thrilling TRANSYLVANIA TWIST HALLOWEEN PARTY!!!

Back for their first Lo Read more

Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
Lineup

The Fuzillis

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

