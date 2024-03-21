Top track

Hannah Jadagu - All My Time Is Wasted

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hannah Jadagu

sPAZIO211
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€18.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hannah Jadagu - All My Time Is Wasted
Got a code?

About

Hannah Jadagu, giovane cantautrice statunitense di origini nigeriane, si esibirà in concerto a Torino presso lo sPAZIO211!

Performer carismatica e talentuosa, capace di coinvolgere il pubblico con la sua presenza sul palco, racconta temi come l'amore, l'i Read more

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Hannah Jadagu

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.