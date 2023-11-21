Top track

zi oi 自爱

Julie Byrne

EartH
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Julie Byrne releases The Greater Wings, her first album in over six years, via Ghostly International. The album is a testament to patience and determination, the willingness to transform through the desolation Read more

Presented by FKP Scorpio UK.

Lineup

Julie Byrne, mui zyu

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

