Top track

Laufey - From The Start

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laufey

EartH
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£36.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Laufey - From The Start
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in Earth Theatre.

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is a 24-year-old, Los Angeles-based singer, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose jazz songs are about young love and self-discovery. Raised between Reykjavík and Washin...

Presented by Metropolis Music & Communion.

Lineup

Laufey

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.