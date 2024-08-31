Top track

Skinny Fabulous - Famalay

Boxout Fest 2024 🎪

Luna Springs
Sat, 31 Aug 2024, 1:00 pm
PartyBirmingham
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FIRST DIBS ON EARLY BIRD TICKETS!

After a SELL OUT for 2023 We Go Again With BOXOUT FEST 2024 🎪

Festival & Carnival Vibes With Good People 🎪 🌞 🔊

- SATURDAY 31ST AUG

- 1PM-11PM

- 2,000+ Music Lovers

- Confetti Showers

- DJ’s From London, Man...

Presented by Boxout Fest + Boxout UK.

Lineup

Venue

Luna Springs

Digbeth Arena, Lower Trinity St, Birmingham, England B9 4AH, United Kingdom
Doors open1:00 pm

