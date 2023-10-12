Top track

Sextile, N8NOFACE, Pieri

The Meadows
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:30 pm
About

Sextile and N8NOFACE team up for an insane night of synth punk!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Sextile, N8NOFACE, PIERI

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

