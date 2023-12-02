Top track

Hope - Parra For Cuva Remix

Max Cooper

EartH
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Max Cooper presents the newest iteration of his 3D/AV Live show, for an intimate and unique performance in EartH Theatre, showcasing the full spectrum of sound on the L-Acoustics L-ISA spatial audio sound syste Read more

Presented by LWE.

Lineup

Max Cooper

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

