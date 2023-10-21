Top track

Satellite: Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set) Afterparty

Jolene Sound Room Miami
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
$37.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

21+ | DOORS AT 10PM

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Miami

200 East Flagler Street, Miami, Florida 33131, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
200 capacity

