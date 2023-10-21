Top track

Barry Can't Swim: Live (5pm Doors)

Rough Trade East
Sat, 21 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store live performance from Barry Can't Swim. This unique event celebrates the release of their new album 'When Will We Land?' released via Ninja Tune.

Please note this is a performance only and all produc

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Barry Can't Swim

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

