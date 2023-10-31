Top track

Buzz Kull - Last In The Club

Synthicide x Sissies of Mercy: Sissicide Halloween

SILO Brooklyn
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SYNTHICIDE X SISSIES OF MERCY PRESENT

SISSICIDE HALLOWEEN

LIVE:

BUZZ KULL [NYC DEBUT]

PLACK BLAGUE

DJ:

ELI ESCOBAR [DARK DANCE SET]

VILEBLOOD B2B FRUITBAT

ANDI

This is a 21+ event

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

1
Buzz Kull, Plack Blague, Eli Escobar and 1 more

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

