The Last Whole Earth Catalog - It's Not You Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ugly + Sky Daddy + The Last Whole Earth Catalog

100 Club
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
£13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The 100 Club presents...

Ugly + Skydaddy + The Last Whole Earth Catalog + 1 more support TBA

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 100 Club.

The Last Whole Earth Catalog, SkyDaddy, Ugly

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

