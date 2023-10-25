Top track

Hnry Flwr - The Bliss

Groover Obsessions révèle les univers Wave & Flame

Le Mazette
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
About

La famille Groover Obsessions s'agrandit de jour en jour… Et afin de créer encore plus de connexions, nous sommes fier.e.s de lancer 4 nouveaux univers pour regrouper les artistes et créer encore plus de possibilités : .FLAME / .AIR / .TERRA / .WAVE.

Chaq

Présenté par Groover.

Lineup

HNRY FLWR, Juste Shani

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

