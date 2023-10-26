Top track

COUCOU CHLOE + KHELI & SPECIAL GUEST RAD CARTIER

Petit Bain
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rendez-vous le 26 octobre 2023 pour le live de COUCOU CHLOE à Petit Bain !

première partie : KHELI & SPECIAL GUEST RAD CARTIER

—COUCOU CHLOE

Glamour sombre et romance tordue, haute couture et voyeurisme émotionnel, bienvenue dans le monde scintillant et Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

COUCOU CHLOE

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

