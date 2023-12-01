Top track

Golden Clouds

The Orb

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
£28.82

About

Thirty-five years since Alex Paterson lit the multi-coloured touchpaper on The Orb’s interstellar space odyssey, he continues to swerve, becoming his own tribute act by never standing still and preparing a cluster of fresh new projects.

2023 sees the rele Read more

Presented by Creative Folkestone.

Lineup

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

