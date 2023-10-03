DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Christian Lopez live at Eddie's Attic!
Rolling Stone says.. "as popularity in Americana rises, Lopez can connect the dots for many young listeners..” Christian Lopez is not merely riding the wave of Americana Music, the West Virginia native, is bending it
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.