Top track

Le temps est bon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bon Entendeur

1720
Sat, 4 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$33.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Le temps est bon
Got a code?

Event information

.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by 1720 & Orlove By Night.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bon Entendeur

Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.