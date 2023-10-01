Top track

The Warm Up Series FINALE ft. VNSSA & Friends

Lowbrau
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartySacramento
The Warm Up FINALE with VNSSA & Friends (Mary Droppinz, Kaleena Zanders)

Support by Kittie Lynne

The Newport Beach native now calls Los Angeles home and has fully immersed herself in the local electronic scene.

Her debut single was released in early 201

Presented by This Events, LLC.

Lineup

VNSSA, Mary Droppinz, Kaleena Zanders

Venue

Lowbrau

1050 20th Street, Sacramento, California 95811, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

