DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comedy Brunch

Secret Location Central London
Sun, 26 Nov, 12:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The UK's Funniest Brunch!

Fill up your belly, then laugh up your abs, at the funniest brunch in the UK. The Comedy Brunch brings together the perfect recipe for a good day out:

Fried Chicken, Rum Punch, Partying & Comedy from some of the UK’s funniest co Read more

Presented by Comedy Brunch.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Secret Location Central London

London, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.