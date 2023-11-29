Top track

Lomepal

Arena Futuroscope
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
€44.88

About

Lomepal revient après presque 3 ans d'absence avec « mauvais ordre », son troisième album studio.

L'album qui est sorti le 16 septembre 2022 est toujours disponible sur mauvaisordre.com.

Tout public.

Présenté par TALENT BOUTIQUE.

Lineup

Lomepal

Venue

Arena Futuroscope

Avenue Du Futuroscope, 86360 Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France
Doors open6:30 pm

