Concert for two pianos and electronics

IKLECTIK
Tue, 19 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12
About

IKLECTIK presents,

Concert for two pianos and electronics - performed by Francesca Fargion, Mark Knoop, Tim Parkinson, Kerry Yong

Tuesday 19 December 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm - Start: 8:30pm

Tickets: £12 adv / £15 otd

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IKLECTIK.
Lineup

1
Francesca Fargion, Mark Knoop, Tim Parkinson and 1 more

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

