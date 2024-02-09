Top track

Onipa // Raz & Afla // Gnawa Blues All Stars + More

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Onipa come to Hoots for a late-night show!

Afro-futurist band Onipa is the collaboration between multi-instrumentalist artist and rapper K.O.G (Kweku Sackey) and Tom Excell, which fuses music from Ghana and London, alongside bandmates Finn Booth (Nubiyan...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
ONIPA, Raz & Afla, Fizzy Gillespie

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

