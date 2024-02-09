DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Onipa come to Hoots for a late-night show!
Afro-futurist band Onipa is the collaboration between multi-instrumentalist artist and rapper K.O.G (Kweku Sackey) and Tom Excell, which fuses music from Ghana and London, alongside bandmates Finn Booth (Nubiyan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.