Top track

Coyote

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rakky Ripper

Sala Clamores
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Coyote
Got a code?

About

Puede ser que la hayas conocido por el Benidorm Fest y su temazo ""TRACCIÓN"", pero Rakky Ripper es mucho más. En menos de cuatro años de carrera, la artista granadina se ha convertido en uno de los referentes del pop electrónico y del hyperpop en España....

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Rakky Ripper

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.