Cole Larravide

Songbyrd
Wed, 3 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Local indie rock artist Cole Larravide is on the rise" - Washington City Paper

This past year, Cole performed as a special guest for legendary band Three Dog Night, played venues and festivals up and down the East Coast, and was voted into the top three...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Cole Larravide

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

