Top track

Trillary Banks - Come over Mi Yard

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Carnival Jamm: Afrobeats, Dancehall, HipHop + More

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Trillary Banks - Come over Mi Yard
Got a code?

About

The Jamm Carnival Cash is back!

We’re bringing the sounds of Notting Hill Carnival to the heart of Brixton – expect an authentic selection of Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afrobeats, Amapiano, UKG, Hip-Hop + lots more.

For this Friday motive, we will be invit...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

1
Henrie, Nadia Jae, jamie rodigan and 1 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.