Top track

Magdalena - Mountains of Es Cubells

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ReUnite & Deepspace present: MAGDALENA

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Magdalena - Mountains of Es Cubells
Got a code?

Event information

ReUnite & Deepspace come together to bring you an amazing night with

MAGDALENA (DIYNAMIC MUSIC) Sam Baroni, Tryston Alexander.

Exclusive table service available

Limited capacity

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ReUnite & Deepspace

Lineup

Magdalena

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.