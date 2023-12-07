DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us in the backdrop of our mighty brewerty tanks for an evening of Christmas tunes, fresh beer & good food! This isn't a concert - it's a sing-along!
Jade Goddard will take the stage to bring all your favourite Christmas classics to life! The lyrics w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.