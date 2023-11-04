DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born in Greece, Matured in Australia & Founded in London.
Sunday roast done Greek Style
Esti is a restaurant like no other. With a collaboration of cuisines and lifestyles, Greek/Australian Kostas Vais has brought his heritage & upbringing in Australia t
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.