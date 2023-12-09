Top track

Julian Jordan and Kyle E

Egg
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50

About

After his explosive debut at Egg London back in March, the young superstar Julian Jordan returns to headline our Middle Floor.

He'll be joined by Eggs own Kyle E.

Presented by EGG.
Lineup

Julian Jordan

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

