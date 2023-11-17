Top track

Rossana - Luvas no Chão

¡Que Calor!: Rossana + Karma Sheen (DJ Set)

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rossana - Luvas no Chão
About

¡QUE CALOR!: ROSSANA + KARMA SHEEN (DJ SET)

 Rossana brings back the heat wave for one last London date this year. After a busy year with multiple runs around Portugal, her debut LP and UK tour Rossana finishes up this cycle, bringing some brand new

Presented by Bait Records.

Lineup

Rossana, Karma Sheen

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
150 capacity

