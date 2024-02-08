Top track

Hollow Hand - Heaven Just Watched

Hollow Hand + Moon Balloon + Albert

The Victoria
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Speed Of Sound are delighted to welcome Hollow Hand to The Victoria Dalston for a special London headline show on Thursday 8th of February 2024!

Support from Moon Balloon & Albert.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Speed Of Sound
Lineup

Hollow Hand, Moon Balloon

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

