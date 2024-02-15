Top track

Aiko el grupo - A mí ya me iba mal de antes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Aiko el grupo en la Sala López

Sala López
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aiko el grupo - A mí ya me iba mal de antes
Got a code?

About

Aiko El Grupo son una banda de Madrid conformada por Tere, Lara, Bárbara y Jaime, y se ha convertido en uno de los grupos más frescos de la nueva escena musical que está aflorando en este país.

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Sala López.

Lineup

Aiko el grupo

Venue

Sala López

C. de Sixto Celorrio, 2, 50015 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.