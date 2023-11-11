Top track

DJ Holographic at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJSacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

DJ Holographic - Parallel Shifting
We're bringing you a special evening with DJ Holographic.

You can buy a ticket to be on the guest list... TODAY!

The Skinny -INSIDE -AMEN & Junior DeVega (9:00PM - 11:30PM)

DJ HOLOGRAPHIC (11:30PM - CLOSE)

OUTSIDE -TBA (9:00PM - 12:00AM)

Presented by The Flamingo House & Requiem Events

DJ Holographic

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

