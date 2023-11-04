DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mixmag Lab Bangalore: Vanco

Gawky Goose, Bangalore
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBengaluru
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mixmag Lab returns to Bangalore with an unmissable experience.

  • Come see for yourself by clicking the ‘Book Now’ to claim your RSVP spot - but act quickly, as space is extremely limited.
  • RSVP does not guarantee admission into the event. Venue holds the...
Presented by Yozora Entertainment.

Lineup

Vanco

Venue

Gawky Goose, Bangalore

77 Wind Tunnel Road, 560017, Murugeshpalya, Bangalore, Bangalore Urban, Karnataka, India
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.