R.K.M & Ken-Y

Harbor NYC
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of reggaeton, live DJs, and a vibrant night out with the live performance by R.K.M & KEN-Y

No lo pienses dos veces!

Event Information:

Harbor NYC Rooftop (Indoors)

Doors: 10:00 PM

21 & over with proper ID

Presented by Perreo Parrty.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Harbor NYC

621 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

