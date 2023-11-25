DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DMORA + SAINT-JACQUES

Heliogàbal
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.71
About

“DESPIERTA” (Creando Espacio 2023) es una conversación consigo mismo en busca esa historia que desde la infancia ha ido moldeando la figura que es en la actualidad. 6 cortes en los que entremezcla electrónica con grabaciones orgánicas y melodías vocales de Read more

Organizado por Heliogabal

Lineup

Venue

Heliogàbal

Carrer de Ramón y Cajal, 80, 08012 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

