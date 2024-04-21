Top track

If You Don't Want My Love

Jalen Ngonda

Leeds University Stylus
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jalen Ngonda @ The Wardrobe, Leeds

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Jalen Ngonda

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Doors open7:30 pm
1000 capacity

