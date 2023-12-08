Top track

Help Me I'm Gay

LAMBRINI GIRLS

Club Revenge
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

FORM Presents

LAMBRINI GIRLS

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

Lambrini Girls

Venue

Club Revenge

32-34, Old Steine, Brighton, BN1 1EL, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

