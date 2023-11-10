DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
X-COAST returns to the capital as her makes his debut in the vaults.
He joined us back in September at FLY Open Air and we look forward to seeing how he does in the basement.
FLY CLUB | EVERY FRIDAY | CABARET VOLTAIRE
Residents: Denis Sulta, Ewan McVica
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.