Top track

X-Coast - House It Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FLY Club presents X-Coast

Cabaret Voltaire
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJEdinburgh
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

X-Coast - House It Up
Got a code?

About

X-COAST returns to the capital as her makes his debut in the vaults.

He joined us back in September at FLY Open Air and we look forward to seeing how he does in the basement.

FLY CLUB | EVERY FRIDAY | CABARET VOLTAIRE

Residents: Denis Sulta, Ewan McVica Read more

Presented by FLY.

Lineup

X-Coast, X-Coast

Venue

Cabaret Voltaire

36-38 Blair St, Edinburgh EH1 1QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.