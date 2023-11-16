DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jimmy Blythe better known to the headbanging masses as AFK has been a staple in the bass scene since 2010. After many releases on multiple major labels and working with other heavy hitters such as Svdden Death, Wooli, Kayzo and more; there's no end in site
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.