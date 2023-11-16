DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AFK x DECIMATE

Ember Music Hall
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $14.39
Jimmy Blythe better known to the headbanging masses as AFK has been a staple in the bass scene since 2010. After many releases on multiple major labels and working with other heavy hitters such as Svdden Death, Wooli, Kayzo and more; there's no end in site Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

AFK, Decimate

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

