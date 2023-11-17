Top track

Scissor and Thread: Ali Berger (Live) + Lawrence + Francis Harris / Kristine Barilli + Jaime Fiorito / Reel .0005

Public Records
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This ticket grants entry property wide at PR + to the following Friday night events

The Sound Room: Scissor and Thread: Lawrence + Ali Berger (Live) + Francis Harris

The Atrium: Kristine Barilli + Jaime Fiorito

UPSTAIRS: Reel .0005

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Francis Harris, Ali Berger

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

