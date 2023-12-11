Top track

Improv's Greatest Hits, For Breakfast, Lobby

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Raising money for [Hear Me Out](https://linktr.ee/hearmeoutmusic) charity who do music teaching and therapy for people in refugee detention centres

with:

Improv's Greatest Hits - https://www.instagram.com/improvsgreatesthits/ - uniting scenes and genres through improvised music

For Brea Read more

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Lobby, For Breakfast

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

