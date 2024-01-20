Top track

Brown Horse

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£11.30

Brown Horse - Willow
About

Brown Horse are a Norwich-based alt-country rock band. Rooted in a collaborative approach to songwriting, the six-piece mix guitar-driven 90s alternative rock with the folk and country sounds of the 70s.

This is a 14+ event

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Brown Horse

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

