Cage present Silent Servant

Kindergarten
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
About

CAGE Pres. SILENT SERVANT + ASYMPTOTE

Venerdi 3 Novembre | Dalle 23.30 fino a tardi

Nuovo appuntamento di CAGE con un ospite d'eccezione: Silent Servant.

All'anagrafe Juan Mendez, l'artista di origine californiane compone una techno dalle tinte cupe

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

Silent Servant, Asymptote

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

