MArteLive Day 2 - Casino Royale, cmqmartina & more

Qube A+B+C
Wed, 13 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

2 giorni di arte e spettacolo a 360° con ospiti nazionali ed internazionali del calibro di MEG, Casino Royale, Clap! Clap!, CmqMartina, Sveglia Ginevra.

Per il secondo anno consecutivo lo Spettacolo Totale si terrà al QUBE in via di Portonaccio, 212 a Rom...

MArteLive
Lineup

cmqmartina, Casino Royale, Svegliaginevra

Venue

Qube A+B+C

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open6:00 pm

